Suspect in 2012 slaying in custody

DODGE CITY — Miguel Solis, 23, was recently apprehended and transferred to the Ford County Jail following his arrest and extradition from Mexico.

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, Solis had been sought in the death of Miguel Tol Juarez in 2012.

“Mr. Solis is charged with murder in the first degree, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of attempted aggravated robbery, and one count of criminal possession of a firearm,” Salzman said. “Mr. Solis was located in Mexico and, thanks to the assistance of local, state, federal, and Mexican law enforcement agencies, was extradited back to Ford County to answer to these charges.”

The incident that resulted in Juarez’s death took place on Aug. 5, 2012, in Ford County.

The next hearing scheduled for Solis is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 5 before Judge Sidney R. Thomas at the Ford County District Courthouse.

The bond for Solis has been set at $4 million, cash or corporate surety.

KIPCOR series to look at homelessness

Homelessness will be front and center in the KIPCOR Film Series when the series screens its next documentary, “Lost Angels: Skid Row is My Home.”

The KIPCOR Film Series will continue at 3 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Krehbiel Auditorium at Bethel College in North Newton.

Narrated by Catherine Keener, “Lost Angels: Skid Row is My Home,” takes a look at the lives of eight people who have found a way to make a life for themselves within the community of homelessness.

An audience discussion led by New Hope Shelter director James Wilson will follow the film. Admission is free.