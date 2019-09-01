Interior & exterior remodel, 621 W 9th Ave., $15,000, Miller, Timothy D. and Esther M.
Residential Re-roof 2207 N Van Buren St, $8,000, All Star Roofing Inc.
Reroof 723 W 10th Ave., $6,000, Preferred Roofing & Guttering
Reroof 805 W 10th Ave., $5,000, Preferred Roofing &
Reroof 3315 Covington Ct., $10,200, Preferred Roofing &
Tear off & reroof triplex 3905 N Prairie Hills Dr., $34,000, Preferred Roofing & Guttering
Tear-off & reroof triplex 3911 N Prairie Hills Dr., $34,000, Preferred Roofing & Guttering
Reroof 1803 N Tyler St., $5,500, Preferred Roofing & Guttering
Residential Re-roof 2 W 21st Ave., $7,350, Mayfield & Sons, Inc.
Replacement siding 629 E 7th Ave., $28,100, Continental Siding Supply
Tear-off & reroof carport 22 E 17th Ave., $8,900, DH Home Improvement
Tear-off & reroof 4005 Meadow Ridge Ln., $10,000, Wheat State Roofing Inc.
Tear-off & reroof 2904 N Madison St., $6,000, Wheat State Roofing Inc.
Tear-off & reroof 2114 Wayside Ln., $5,000, Wheat State Roofing Inc.
Repair siding on garage and windows in house & garage 16 W 7th Ave., $1,000, Lovett, George B. & Penny S.
Reroof 1120 W 4th Ave., $3,990, DH Home Improvement
Tear-off & reroof 1316 N Monroe St., $5,100, Wray & Sons Roofing
Tear-off & reroof 2605 N Van Buren St., $8,400.00 Wray & Sons Roofing
Reroof shed 104 W 8th Ave., $300, C J Rentals LLC.
Replace windows and front porch. New 17x7 gable front porch 205 E Avenue F, $6,000, Venegas, Hernan
Two additions to house 1912 Seville Dr., $75,000, James Gruver Construction Inc.
Detached carport 300 W 17th Ave., $5,260.00 Hutch Improvement/Home Works
Detached shed 1229 N Harding St., $6,313, Barnes, Marsha K.
Detached garage 2201 S Bonebrake St., $8,000, JY Construction LLC.
Demo house 1625 E 4th Ave., No cost listed, TW Rolloffs
Tear-off & reroof 412 W 12th Ave., $8,000, Rudy's Metal Buildings
City Park, Electrical, concrete and masonry 15 E 1st Ave., $194,000, Ward Davis Builders Inc.
New front ADA Ramp, and Rear Wood stairway replaced. 114 E 8th Ave., $1,000, Redneck Construction
Framing & drywall for rooms in the salon 225 S Main St., $18,000, Blue Star Investments LLC.
Reroof 421 E 30thH Ave., $11,500, Preferred Roofing & Guttering
Remove & replace windows & door 920 N Main St., $16,500, Kinast Contracting LTD.
interior remodel 1219 N Main St., $30,000, Nunns Construction Inc.
New 12x22 storage building 1801 Swarens St., $4,000, City of Hutchinson.