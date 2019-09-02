This week, readers were curious about motorcycle licenses, fuel points and lottery machines.

Q: When I moved here, I was riding a motorcycle back in Rhode Island. What do I need to do so I can ride a motorcycle here?

If your Rhode Island license is valid, you can transfer your out-of-state motorcycle license at the DMV without additional testing.

“As long as the out-of-state license is valid, we just transfer everything over,” said Brad Moore, supervisor at the Hutchinson DMV office.

“The only time we require any testing is if their license has been expired for a year or more, or if they’re trying to add something that wasn’t on that out-of-state license,” Moore said.

The DMV will require a few documents for the transfer, like Social Security card, proof of your Kansas address, birth certificate or marriage license.

More information is at https://www.dmv.org/ks-kansas/motorcycle-license.php

Q: When will Kwik Shop begin honoring their deal with Kroger to accept fuel points for gas discounts? Officially the sale included the continued acceptance of all Kroger fuel credits for gas purchases.

It sounds like the problem you experienced was a fluke. The system should allow you to use your fuel points like normal, though there was a recent tech issue you may have encountered.

I connected with Sheila Lowrie, corporate affairs manager with Dillons.

“Due to a systems conversion, customers may experience a temporary disruption and inability to redeem fuel at Kwik Shop from Aug. 16 to 26 between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.,” Lowrie said.

Q: The Kansas Lottery is currently installing scratch ticket vending machines in some Lottery Retailers. My question is, how will the merchants prevent minors from using them unlawfully?

I talked to Courtney Ryan, director of public affairs for Kansas Lottery.

“Our vending machines are placed within eyesight of the clerks. Clerks have been trained to disable the machines if someone under 18 is using the machine,” Ryan said. “Clerks are already trained because they sell at the counter - they go through rigorous training to tell if someone is 18 or not.”

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.