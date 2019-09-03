The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a hit-and-run accident that resulted in a man's death.

At 5:35 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of a person in the roadway on Tonganoxie Drive west of Lansing. Deputies found the body of Emanuel Ross, 34, Lawrence, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Authorities believe Ross was struck at least once by an unidentified motorist, who then drove away from the scene traveling north. Investigators believe Ross was struck sometime during the early morning hours Monday.

Sherley said the incident occurred near the Suncatcher Lake RV Park, which is located at 24836 Tonganoxie Drive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 913-682-5724.