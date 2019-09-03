Stranger Creek is back within its banks following a brief flood late last week in the Easton area.

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, the creek was at a depth 4.55 feet at Easton.

On Friday, the creek rose to 18.37 feet following heavy rainfall. The creek reaches its minor flood stage for the Easton area at 17 feet and its moderate flood stage at 18 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

After cresting Friday evening, Stranger Creek dropped below flood stage early Saturday morning.

The Missouri River also rose last week in the Leavenworth area but never reached its flood stage.

The river reached 18.25 feet Saturday. The river reaches its flood stage for the Leavenworth area at a depth of 20 feet.

By 7 a.m. Monday, the Missouri River had dropped to 16.56 feet.