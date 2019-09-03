Lansing is the 10th safest city in Kansas.



That’s according to the website BackgroundChecks.org

The website recently released a 2019 list of the 30 safest cities in Kansas. The only other Leavenworth County city on the list is Leavenworth, which is ranked 29.

The list does not include any city with a population of less than 10,000 people. This excludes other cities in Leavenworth County such as Basehor and Tonganoxie from the list.

According to the website, the list was prepared using FBI crime statistics as well as population data and information about the number of law enforcement employees in the cities.

Capt. Ben Ontiveros of the Lansing Police Department credits the community’s police officers for keeping Lansing safe.

“We’ve got some fantastic officers here who do a good job,” he said.

The cities that are ranked higher than Lansing on the BackgroundChecks.org list are Leawood, Andover, Derby, Lenexa, McPherson, Liberal, Gardner, Shawnee and Olathe.

The city of Wichita ranks last on the list of 30 cities.

The list can be found at backgroundchecks.org/safest-cities-in-kansas.html

