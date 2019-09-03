An official with the Leavenworth County government is seeking letters of support to apply for a historic preservation grant for the Leavenworth County Courthouse.

Lynda Abbott, fiscal services grant manager for the county, said she needs the letters as part of an application process for a Heritage Trust Fund grant from the Kansas State Historic Preservation Office.

“We need support from the community,” she said.

She said the grant would be used to pay for repairs to the exterior of the courthouse building, which is located at 300 Walnut St.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Abbott said the grant is competitive. She needs at least 20 letters of support for the grant application. The letters need to be from residents of the county.

Abbott suggests a letter of support can touch on topics such as how often the author visits the courthouse and how preservation of the building may benefit the future of the county. Abbott also suggests people may want to relate memories of special experiences they have had at the building.

According to National Register of Historic Places documentation about the Leavenworth County Courthouse, the building was completed in 1912. It was built on the site of a former courthouse that was destroyed by a fire. The fire gutted the previous courthouse building, leaving behind only exterior masonry walls.

The Leavenworth County Courthouse continues to house offices for the county government. But courtrooms are no longer located in the courthouse. The courts now are located across the street at the Justice Center.

Abbott requests that letters of support be sent to her by Sept. 13. The letters can be sent by email to labbott@leavenworthcounty.gov

People also can send letters by mail. They should be marked to Abbott’s attention and addressed to 300 Walnut St., Leavenworth, KS, 66048.

