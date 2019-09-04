Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.60; Corn $3.42; Milo $3.12; Soybeans $7.72
PCP prices: Wheat $3.50; Corn $3.60; Milo/cwt. $5.14; Soybeans $7.79
Scoular: Wheat $3.65; Corn $3.52; Milo $3.17; Soybeans $7.82
