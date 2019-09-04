Lanes on Fourth Street will be closed today and Thursday in the downtown area. This will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction, according to a city official.
Lanes on Fourth Street will be closed today and Thursday in the downtown area. This will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction, according to a city official.
The lanes will be closed between Choctaw and Cherokee streets.
Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said the lanes will be closed as a plumbing contractor works in the area.