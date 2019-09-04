TENNIS

Kansas Tennis

Coaches Association

Prep Girls’ Rankings

Class 6A — 1. Shawnee Mission East (Last week 1), 2. Blue Valley North (2), 3. Blue Valley West (3), 4. Lawrence Free State (4), 5. Manhattan (5). Others: Olathe West, Blue Valley, Mill Valley.

Class 5A — 1. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (1), 2. Salina South (2), 3. Salina Central (3), 4. St. James Academy (NR), 5. Bishop Carroll (4). Others: McPherson (5), St. Thomas Aquinas, Arkansas City.

Class 4A — 1. Wichita Collegiate (1), 2. Buhler (3), 3. Independence (2), 4. Wellington (4), 5. Topeka Hayden (5). Others: Towanda-Circle, Smoky Valley, Wichita Trinity Academy.

Class 3-2-1A — 1. Kansas City Christian (1), 2. HESSTON (2), 3. Conway Springs (3), 4. Central Plains-Claflin (5), 5. Salina Sacred Heart (4). Others: Sterling, Ellsworth, Wichita Independent.

Railer soccer

team wins

WICHITA — Down 1-0 at the half, the Newton High School boys’ soccer team turned on the offense in the second to claim a 5-1 win over the Wichita Home School at the Titan Classic at the Wichita South soccer complex.

The Warriors scored in the 18th minute and held that lead at the half.

Newton tied the game in the 52nd minute when Collin Hershberger headed in a Santiago Fernandez corner kick. Fernandez then added a pair of goals with assists from Michael Velasquez.

Luis Velasquez scored from Armando Alvarez. Alverez finished the Newton scoring with an assist from Daniel Gonzalez-Arevalo.

Newton is 2-1 and ends the Titan Classic at 11 a.m. Saturday against Wichita Southeast.

Bethel player

takes award

WICHITA — Bethel College soccer player Katy Ponce was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference defensive player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

Ponce is a freshman defender from Chino, Calif.

In a 4-0 win over Southwestern Christian College in the season opener, Ponce was credited for leading a defense that allowed just one shot. Her play also was credited for helping Bethel score two goals early.

Bacon sparks

CCC to 5-0

COLBY — Newton High School graduate Kyndal Bacon, a sophomore setter at Colby Community College, has helped spark her team to a 5-0 start.

Bacon has 32 kills, 156 assists, nine aces, 47 digs and seven downed blocks.

She had 32 assists, 10 digs and six kills in a three-set win over Jayhawk Conference rival Butler College Saturday.

HC women

fall to NEJC

HESSTON – The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to Northeastern (Colo.) Junior College 3-0 Saturday at Sieber Field in Hesston.

Emali Ortega, Rowan Hortsmeier and Fernanda Rios each scored a goal for Northeaster.

Hesston was outshot 43-7. Den Morita and Lexes Boone each had 11 saves for Hesston.

The Larks are 1-1.

Bethel golfers

open season

HESSTON — The Bethel College men’s golf team opened the season at the Clash of the Conferences Saturday at the Hesston Golf Course.

In stroke seeding play, Central Christian was first at 294, followed by Oklahoma Panhandle State at 300, Bethel at 338 and Tabor at 338.

In the match play, Bethel fell to Central Christian 4-1. Tabor fell to OPSU 4-1.

Bethel plays Monday and Tuesday at the Bethany Invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Clash of the Conferences

Saturday

Hesston GC

Par 71

Stroke play

1. Central Christian 294 (1. Fisher Kautsch 70, T2. Cristian Cardiel 74, T4. Matt Rettinger 75, T4. Nathan Segler 75, T8. Tyler Swanson 76); 2. Oklahoma Panhandle State 300 (T2. Dawson Frye 74, T4. Danny Millis 75, T4. Donald Harper 75, T8. Darhsan Gunesagar 76, T14. Karsten Harrison 82); T3. Bethel 338 (10. Chase Anderson 77, T14. Parker Austin 82, 21. Trae Gehring 89, 22. Kyle Belvin 90, 25. Shawn Bontrager 106); T3. Tabor 338 (T11. Logan Mathews 79, T14. Zach Gibson 82, 18. Noah Birkeness 84, 23. Tony Martinez 93, 26. Avery Unruh 108).

Match play

Oklahoma Panhandle State 4, Bethel 1

Central Christian 4, Tabor 1

Bethel grad

sets record

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Bethel College graduate David Ortman of Seattle was a member of the the 4x400-meter relay team that set the masters world record, 65 and older division, of 4:01.03, at the Potomac Valley Games Sept. 1 in Alexandria.

Ortman was joined by Charlie Allie, 72, of Pittsburgh; Thomas Jones, 65, of Glenn Dale, Md.; and George Haywood, 66, of Washington, D.C.

The old record was set in 2009 by an Australian team at 4:02.62.

Ortman is a 1975 Bethel grad and a member of the Bethel Athletic Hall of Fame.

Berean Academy

downs Augusta

ELBING — The Berean Academy soccer team fell to Augusta 3-0 Tuesday in Elbing.

Scoring details were not reported.

Berean plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wichita Independent.

Shockers host

scrimmages

WICHITA — The Wichita State Black & Yellow basketball scrimmages will be 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at Koch Arena.

The women will scrimmage first, followed by the men.

From 7 to 9:45 a.m. at the Aetna Multi-Purpose Gym, the annual Wichita State Athletic Garage Sale will take place. Jerseys and uniforms, apparel, bags and equipment will be offered for sale. Fans are asked to enter through the exterior doors of Koch Arena.

Thunder makes

pre-season moves

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team continues to prepare for the upcoming season with a pair of signings and a trade.

The Thunder signed rookie forwards Nick Farmer and Louie Rowe.

Farmer completed play at Niagara University, where he scored 19 goals and 26 assists in 139 games. Farmer helped lead the Purple Eagles to the Atlantic Hockey Association playoff finals as a senior, losing in overtime.

Rowe played two seasons at Arizona State, scoring 14 goals with 15 assists in 64 games. Despite playing as an NCAA independent in ice hockey and playing as a varsity squad for just four seasons, the Sun Devils reached the NCAA regionals in Rowe’s senior season, falling to Quinnipiac 2-1.

Rowe finished last season on an amateur tryout contract with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL, posting an assist in nine games.

The Thunder traded the rights of forward Hayden Hodgson to the Reading Royals for future considerations. A third-year pro, Hodgson has 12 goals and 14 assists in 80 pro games. He split his first season between Cleveland of the American Hockey League and Florida and Manchester of the ECHL.

He played 13 games with Wichita last season, scoring two goals with two assists. He finished the season with Detva HC of the Slovak League, scoring seven goals with seven assists in 21 games. He also played in six playoff games with Detva.