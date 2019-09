Salina police say about $1,000 in damages have been discovered at Oakdale Park.

Sometime between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3, someone took a condensing coil and damaged an air conditioning unit at a building at the park, police said.

The coil was valued at $10, and the damage to the AC unit was estimated at $900. Also missing was part of an electric box valued at $60 and five outdoor electrical switch plates valued at $5 each.