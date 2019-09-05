When they met Wednesday, Leavenworth County commissioners approved a change order to repair damage to fresh asphalt on a county road.

When they met Wednesday, Leavenworth County commissioners approved a change order to repair damage to fresh asphalt on a county road.

The damage apparently occurred Aug. 28 on County Road 1, which is being resurfaced.

“It happened after construction crews had left,” said Lauren Anderson, interim superintendent of engineering for the county.

Gouges were left in an area where new asphalt had been applied.

Anderson said it appears something was dragged through the asphalt. She said it also seems that fuel or another liquid was spilled in the area.

Earlier this year, commissioners approved a bid totaling more than $1 million for the resurfacing of six miles of County Road 1.

On Wednesday, commissioners approved a change order in the amount of $13,823 to repair the recent damage.

The vote was 4-1. Commissioner Vicky Kaaz voted against the motion.

Kaaz expressed concern that the surface of the road had not been allowed to cool properly after the asphalt was applied.

Anderson said the contractor and inspector felt it was OK to open the roadway to traffic.

Commissioner Chad Schimke said it seems as though there may be some shared responsibility.

“This wasn’t a completed project that everyone had signed off on,” he said.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said information regarding the damage has been turned over to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

Senior County Counselor David Van Parys said he hopes the person responsible will contact county officials.

“It would be better if they came forward,” he said.

Van Parys said the county will try to recover the costs associated with repairing the damage.

Also Wednesday, commissioners approved an addendum to a contract with Schlagel & Associates, Lenexa, for additional inspection services for road surfacing projects performed as part of what county officials call the dust abatement program.

The program is used to pave sections of gravel roads.

Commissioners authorized the payment of up to $58,506 for the inspection services.

During the discussion about the additional services from Schlagel & Associates, Loughry announced that some of the dust abatement projects that were planned for this year will have to be postponed until 2020.

He said utilities have to be relocated for these remaining projects, and it is not feasible that the utilities will be removed in time to allow the completion of the road projects this year.

The unfinished projects were slated to pave between 12.5 and 13 miles of roadway, according to Anderson.

Loughry said pushing the remaining 2019 projects to 2020 could have an impact on the dust abatement projects that county officials were planning to address next year.

Commission Chairman Doug Smith argued the county needs stricter policies regarding where utilities can be located within county right-of-ways.

“They get to run the utilities wherever they want,” he said.

Van Parys said the county government has been very lenient in the past with public utility entities regarding the utilization of right-of-ways.

Van Parys said he believes this leniency has been abused. He argued there needs to be some form of oversight of the use of county right-of-ways.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR