VOLLEYBALL

COYOTES FALL IN FOUR SETS: At York, Neb., Kansas Wesleyan, which last week rallied from a two-set deficit to win at Tabor, could not duplicate the feat Wednesday night against the York Panthers.

After dropping the first two sets, the Coyotes rallied to win the third, but that's where the comeback stalled as York pulled out a 25-15, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23 victory.

Wesleyan fell behind 7-2 in the third set and faced three match points at 24-21 before coming back to extend the match. The Coyotes trailed for most of the fourth set as well, but got it even at 23 before York put the match away.

Sophomore Haley Shannon had 10 kills, Kendyl Estes nine and Isabel Hinkeldey seven to lead the Wesleyan attack, while Kelsey Ripperger (16) and Cortney Hanna (12) combined for 28 assists. Estes also had 16 digs.

GOLF

WATSON LEADS COYOTES TO SEVENTH: Senior Troy Watson shot a 2-under-par 69 on Wednesday to move into eighth place overall at the U.C. Ferguson Classic.

Watson's even-par 213 total over three rounds was good for eighth place overall. The Coyotes improved with each round to finish at 892 (303, 296, 293) as a team.

KWU also got a 13th-place finish from Logan Vacca at 218, while Landon Berquist tied for 30th with a 225.

Host Oklahoma City won the tournament with a 10-under 842 total, followed by Bellevue, Neb. with an 848.

SOCCER

EMPORIA 6, SALINA CENTRAL 0: At Wichita, Salina Central struggled in its semifinal game of the Wichita South Titan Classic on Wednesday after posting a 3-0 shutout of Hays in Monday's opening round.

The Mustangs (1-1) will play for third place in the tournament's Red bracket at 1 p.m. Saturday against Maize. Wichita Kapaun, which beat Maize 9-6 in the other semifinal, will face Emporia for the championship at 3 p.m.