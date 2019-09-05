A 70-year-old Fairview man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Brown County, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Michael P. McMillan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 10:15 a.m. at the junction of US-36 and US-75 highways.

The patrol said McMillan was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban sport utility vehicle east on US-36 when it left the roadway to the south and struck the US-75 bridge pillar.

The patrol said McMillan, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said McMillan wasn't wearing a seat belt.