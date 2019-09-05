An 18-year-old man was wounded when shots were fired at a vehicle in south Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Shrine Park Road.

The victim and a friend were in a van in a driveway of a residence.

“They heard a loud popping noise,” said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The two men also heard something hit the van. They realized shots were being fired from another vehicle.

The other vehicle then was driven away from the scene, traveling north on Shrine Park Road.

The two men went into the residence to get help. The victim realized he had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to Nicodemus.

Nicodemus said police have no information regarding who may have fired the shots or why.