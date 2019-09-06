Pratt tennis looks forward to putting skills and numbers on the courts this year.

The Pratt girls’ tennis team is gearing up for the 2019 season with 17 girls on the team, nearly doubling last year’s numbers.

Junior Erin Jackson will lead the team as returning captain, taking the #1 Singles spot. Filling the #2 Singles position will be junior Rachel Reichenberger. Senior Vanessa Leckner will be playing with a new #1 doubles partner, junior Hannah Holmes.

Two freshmen, Karsyn Sharp and Graciela Garcia will be taking the #2 doubles spot.

At last year’s regional meet, Jackson nearly made it to state, falling short by only one match. Coach Thompson hopes for the team to place well at league, improve regional results and qualify in at least categories for State.

“Our veterans need to make their mark this season as this is the group that has been with me their whole high school career.”

Thompson is predicting results unlike recent years, as he has been working with most of the varsity squad for 3-4 years.

“We are starting to get more summer participation and I have worked with Erin, Rachel and Vanessa for 3-4 years,” Thompson said, “so we expect the performances to be markedly better.”

Many of the athletes have not only been practicing during the school year, but many of them spent time practicing before the season actually started.

“Now that we have established a summer program, the next generation of girls players should start to see consistently good results,” Thompson said. “We are always playing catch up since we don’t have a middle school program.”

Though the freshmen and new members are inexperienced due to no middle school program, Thompson sees potential in the two freshmen varsity members.

“It will take them awhile to get up to speed but they are a quick study, both playing tennis for the first time,” Thompson said. “Karsyn Sharp and Graciela Garcia are players to watch.”