Topeka police were searching for a man who robbed a Hi-Crest convenience store early Friday, authorities said.

The hold-up was reported around 1:36 a.m. at the Kwik Shop at S.E. 37th and Humboldt.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said officers were sent to the store after a panic alarm was activated.

Police arrived to find that the panic alarm had been activated by the clerk because of an aggravated robbery at the business.

Munoz said the clerk told officers a man entered the business, brandished a silver semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash.

The assailant then left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled east through houses in the neighborhood.

The assailant was described as a black male wearing a ski mask, gray sweatpants and dark hooded sweatshirt.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.