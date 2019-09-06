Members of the Leavenworth Police Department served a "high risk" narcotics search warrant Thursday at a residence in the 300 block of Kiowa Street, a police spokesman said.

Leavenworth Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said the warrant was considered high risk because officers had reason to believe there was the potential for danger.

He said the warrant was served shortly after 1 p.m. without incident.

As of press time, details regarding what police officers found during the search were not available.