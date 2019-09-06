Voters in the Tonganoxie school district have approved a $51.4 million school bond issue.

The bond issue passed Thursday by a margin of 93 votes, according to unofficial results from the special election.

The bond issue received 1,759 “yes” votes and 1,666 “no” votes, according to Deputy County Clerk Helen Klinkenberg.

The bond issue was proposed to pay for renovations and repairs at Tonganoxie High School, according to the school district’s website.

Passage of the bond will result in a 3-mill increase to the school district’s tax levy. Mills are used in determining property taxes.

The 3-mill increase will result in a $51.72 per year increase in property taxes for the owner of a $150,000 home, according to the district website.

Mail ballots were used for the special election. Ballots were due by noon Thursday.

The results will remain unofficial until they are certified Wednesday by Leavenworth County commissioners, who will be acting as the Board of County Canvassers.