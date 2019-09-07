The Buhler Crusader football team took advantage of Newton turnovers in the second half to claim a 34-14 win Saturday in the season opener for both teams Fischer Field.

“I was very proud of our offensive line and the way they controlled the line of scrimmage,” Buhler coach Steve Warner said. “I was very pleased with the way we ran the ball. We got two touchdowns passing. … I liked the way we came out in the second half. That was key. That set the tone. They got the momentum to at the end of the first half.”

“We made a lot of mistakes,” Newton coach Chris Jaax said. “We made some mistakes that cost us some drives, just a lot of mistakes. There was a lot of potential there, but we have to do a better job of running the ball. We have to be more consistent.”

Sam Elliott led the Buhler offense with 146 yards rushing and a touchdown. Elliott also recovered an offensive fumble in the end zone. Sam Cruz added 71 yards and a score.

Cade Miller passed for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Briggam McCurdy caught both touchdown passes, finishing with 65 yards.

Newton was led by Ben Schmidt, who passed for 241 yards and two touchdownds. Peyton Maxwell had eight catches for 144 yards and both scores.

Buhler finished its second drive of the game, a 95-yard effort, scoring on a 37-yard pass from Miller to McCurdy. Out of a swinging gate formation, Bradley Neill hit a pass to McCurdy for the two-point conversion.

After trading turnovers, Buhler mounted another drive, scoring on a one-yard Elliott run. The PAT kick was blocked by Kolyn Sauceda.

Newton came back with a drive late in the half, scoring on a 12-yard pass from Ben Schmidt to Maxwell. Xander Valdivia hit the PAT kick.

Buhler held a 224-139 advantage in total yards in the first half.

Buhler scored on its second drive of the second half, a 28-yard pass from Miller to McCurdy.

A Buhler player took the ball from the Newton returner on the kickoff. The official ruled the ball wasn’t down and it was a fumble. The turnover set up a two-yard run for Sam Cruz. The two-point conversion pass was short.

A Newton drive ended on a Hunter Carson interception on a fourth-and-one play. The turnover set up a 16-yard Myles Thompson run. When Thompson fumbled the ball, Elliott recovered it for the score. A Newton penalty on fourth down extended the drive.

On the following play from scrimmage, Ben Schmidt hit a 64-yard pass to Maxwell for the score.

Newton plays Friday at Campus. Buhler plays Friday at home against El Dorado.

“We have to correct some mistakes,” Jaax said. “We gave this one away. We have to figure it out. We have to get back to work.”

“We just have to get better,” Warner said. “All teams get better from week one to week two. We can’t be complacent. We can’t be satisfied. We have to take the next step.”

Buhler;8;6;7;13;—34

Newton;0;7;0;7;—14

Scoring

1q. B McCurdy 37-yd. pass from Miller (McCurdy pass from Neill) 3:13

2q. B Elliott (kick failed) 5:23

2q. N Maxwell 12-yd. pass from B.Schmidt (Valdivia kick) :34

3q. B McCurdy 28-yd. pass from Miller (Wisecarver kick) 2:59

4q. B Cruz 2-yd. run (pass failed) 10:08

4q. B Elliott recovered fumble in end zone (Wisecarver kick) 3:33

4q. N Maxwell 64-yd. pass from B.Schmidt (Valdivia kick) 3:24

Team stats

;Buh.;New.

First downs;26;9

Rushing-yards;57-310;17-28

Passing yards;102;241

Comp-att-int;5-13-1;17-28-1

Punts-avg.;3-27.3;3-39.3

Fumbles-lost;2-0;2-2

Penalties-yards;5-45;6-50

Time of poss.;32:02;15;23

Individual stats

RUSHING — Buhler: Elliott 22-146, Cruz 16-71, Thompson 6-36, Miller 8-30, Gentry 3-26, Voss 1-2, team 1-(-1). Newton: Forest 13-19, B.Schmidt 2-(-5).

PASSING — Buhler: Miller 4-8-2, 85 yards; Thompson 1-4-0, 17 yards. Newton: B.Schmidt 17-28-1, 241 yards.

RECEIVING — Buhler: McCurdy 2-65, McDowell 2-20, Gentry 1-17. Newton: Maxwell 8-144, Edson 6-58, Ruth 3-39.

Missed field goals — none.