BUHLER – IdeaTek Telcom announced the hiring of Hutchinson attorney Ethan Kaplan as general counsel.

In this role, Kaplan will help the company’s statewide advocacy efforts to expand broadband access in under-served areas.

Kaplan will handle a broad range of legal responsibilities, including broadband deployment barrier reduction. He will work closely with IdeaTek CIO Daniel Friesen in IdeaTek’s efforts to champion policies that shrink the digital divide for rural Kansans.

“Ethan understands our mission to bring internet freedom to the people of Kansas,” stated Friesen in a release. “His legal expertise and sense of justice will serve a crucial role on our team as we tear down the various barriers to broadband expansion that have long kept Kansans from access to quality internet service.”

Kaplan earned his Juris Doctorate from Washburn University in Topeka. He practiced law in Iowa before moving to Kansas and starting his own practice in 2010.

In addition to his practice, Kaplan is very involved in the Hutchinson community. He has taught law classes at Hutchinson Community College, and serves on the board and participates in productions for the Family Community Theatre. Kaplan also serves as municipal judge for the City of Buhler. Perhaps his most recognized role is as Smallville’s local Superman, which he takes on throughout the year to bring joy to the children of Hutchinson.

***

NEWTON – Newton Medical Center announced the addition of orthopedic surgeon Jessica Brozek, MD, to Newton Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

Dr. Brozek attended the University of Kansas Medical School and went on to complete her residency at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City.

After residency, Brozek entered the Sports Medicine fellowship program at TRIA Orthopedic Center in Bloomington, Minn., where she worked with athletes from the Minnesota Twins (MLB), as well as area high school and college-aged athletes in football and hockey.

Although highly trained in sports medicine, Dr. Brozek brings a broad knowledge in general orthopedic surgery to her role at NMC.

“Helping patients remain active – whether that means being on a high school or collegiate playing field, or simply going for an evening walk – is a main goal of orthopedics and sports medicine,” Brozek stated. “I look forward to joining a team where everyone’s focus is on providing the highest possible quality health care for this community.”

Originally from Great Bend, Dr. Brozek is excited to come back home to Kansas.

Dr. Brozek will begin seeing patients Sept. 3. To schedule an appointment call (316) 283-9977.

***

The Cancer Council of Reno County’s Board of Directors announced the hiring of Katie Thacker as Event and Fundraising Director.

Thacker will be responsible for managing and overseeing all fundraising events throughout the year, as well as facilitating community relations on behalf of CCRC. Originally from Hutchinson, Thacker received her degree in Business Administration from Kansas State University and currently lives in Hutchinson with her husband, William Thacker.

Thacker has been an active CCRC Board member for several years, and her passion and commitment to the Cancer Council is deeply rooted. Sandy Woodson, Executive Director, will continue to oversee individual patient care and needs.

The current Cancer Council of Reno County board consists of: Bob Capps, Bob Davidson, Debra Ehling, Paul Erickson, Renae Hughes, Julie Moore, Brad Pryor, Shari Schuessler, Katie Thacker, Jerry Green, Mark Keeton, Lynn Harris, Pat Brening, Jodie Engelland, Carissa Iseman, Matt Francisco, Stacey Hart, Mike Link, and Sandy Woodson.

CCRC currently serves 270 Reno County cancer patients monthly and offers a variety of services and patient benefits as needed. Benefits include mileage reimbursement, medication assistance, prosthetic devices, nutritional supplements, lodging and travel expenses during consultation or treatment, support group information, and much more. For additional information about CCRC, visit www.cancercouncilrenocounty.org.

***

DODGE CITY – Dodge City Deputy Fire Chief Ken Spencer has been named the city’s new chief, effective Sept. 21, when current Chief Robert Heinz retires.

A public retirement reception for Chief Heinz is set for 4 to 6 p.m., Sept. 17, in the El Vaquero dining room of the Santa Fe Depot, 201 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

Spencer joined the department as a firefighter in June of 1997. His promotions throughout the years include Fire Engineer and Fire Captain in 2004, before named Deputy Chief in 2015.

“Ken’s 22 years of experience with the department, as well as his serving in the deputy position for four years, has prepared him to take over the leadership of the department,” stated City Manager Cherise Tieben. “We are excited for Ken to complete his career as the next Fire Chief of Dodge City.”