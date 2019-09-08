Each year, Casey Waskiewicz Jones, a native of Hutchinson, receives pictures of the Kansas State Fair butter sculpture from her mother. This year, she sent her daughter an application for the 1st Annual Butter Sculpting event.

“I flew in from Los Angeles because I love the butter so much. I couldn’t pass this up,” Jones said.

Since 1983, there’s been a butter sculpture at the Kansas State Fair, but this year, fair organizers launched the first-ever amateur butter sculpting contest. Saturday afternoon, five novice contestants stood before a crowd of 70. A one-pound butter block on a white plate was placed before them.

The night before the event, Jones practiced on margarine. She found it was too oily. Then she tried butter. It still melted quickly, but it was easier to work with.

Pamela Nelson, from Wichita, practiced on butter, as well.

“When I saw the notice, I said, that is iconic. Who doesn’t want to give it a whirl,” Nelson said. “I thought, 'how would it be just to play with some butter?'”

What Nelson, Jones and the others learned was that working in butter was messy.

“It’s pretty gross to play with,” said Mackenzie Beck, of Topeka, the first-place winner. Beck sculpted a camper; Jones – who took second place – made a Wizard of Oz decoration and Nelson sculpted a sunflower. Jones’ brother, Hank Osterhout, who had not practiced and was roped into the competition by his sister, sculpted an astronaut, who he said had been in space too long. Osterhout was excited to be a part of the contest.

“Any chance I have to be weird and have fun, I jump on it,” said Osterhout, of Emporia. “Hopefully, it’s a recognizable shape.”

One of the judges, Sarah Pratt, the Fair’s official butter sculptor, said Osterhout was one of the most ambitious. The criterion for judging was based on originality, design, detail and creativity. Based on these four elements, the fifth contestant, Nicole Droessler, an elementary student from Kansas City, won with her intricate owl.

Droessler’s mother was there to cheer her on, as were brothers, sisters, moms and dads of the other contestants. But there were also many people who did not know any of the contestants. The applause for each entrant was loud and spirited. One man asked that they bring in bleachers next year. Another asked for a larger space. Audience members congratulated each contestant, and the contestants high-fived each other.

“I knew I needed to do this,” Jones said. “I’m here to have fun.”