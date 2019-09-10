A repair project on the Centennial Bridge has been completed, and normal traffic on the bridge has resumed, according to a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Transportation.

A repair project on the Centennial Bridge has been completed, and normal traffic on the bridge has resumed, according to a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The Centennial Bridge spans across the Missouri River from north Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

Work on the project to repair joints and improve the bridge’s drainage structure began in late July.

During the project, traffic across the bridge was reduced to one lane.

Temporary traffic lights initially were set up at both ends of the bridge to control the one lane of traffic across the bridge. Crews wrapped up the project using flaggers to control traffic across the bridge.

The project had been scheduled for completion in late September. But the work was completed as of last week, according to Mike Quizon, spokesman for KDOT.