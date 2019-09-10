Staff reports

Tuesday

Sep 10, 2019 at 8:27 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.77; Corn $3.39; Milo $3.09; Soybeans $7.63

PCP prices: Wheat $3.56; Corn $3.54; Milo/cwt. $5.04; Soybeans $7.66

Scoular: Wheat $3.82; Corn $3.49; Milo $3.14; Soybeans $7.73