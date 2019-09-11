A warm, sunny day is on tap Wednesday for the Topeka area as highs in the lower-90s are expected.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible after overnight.
More showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon, when highs in the upper-80s are expected. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the main concerns, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:
• Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
• Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
• Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.
• Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
• Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.