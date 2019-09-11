TENNIS

Kansas Tennis

Coaches Association

Prep girls’ rankings

Class 6A — 1. Shawnee Mission East (last week 1), 2. Blue Valley North (2), 3. Blue Valley West (3), 4. Manhattan (5), 5. Lawrence Free State (4). Others: Blue Valley, Olathe West, Mill Valley.

Class 5A — 1. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (1), 2. Salina South (2), 3. Salina Central (3), 4. McPherson (NR), 5. Bishop Carroll (5). Others: St. James Academy (4), Arkansas City, DeSoto.

Class 4A — 1. Wichita Collegiate (1), 2. Buhler (2), 3. Independence (3), 4. Circle (NR), 5. Wellington (4). Others: Topeka Hayden (5), Smoky Valley, Winfield.

Class 3-2-1A — 1. Kansas City Christian (1), 2. Conway Springs (3), 3. HESSTON (2), 4. Central Plains (4), 5. Sacred Heart (5). Others: Sterling, Ellsworth, Wichita Independent.

FOOTBALL

Topeka Capital-Journal

Prep Rankins

SUPER 10 — 1. Derby (last week 1) 1-0, 2. St. Thomas Aquinas (2) 1-0, 3. Bishop Miege (3) 1-0, 4. Wichita Northwest (5) 1-0, 5. Gardner-Edgerton (6) 1-0, 6. Topeka High (7) 1-0, 7. Lawrence Free State (8) 1-0, 8. Blue Valley North (4) 0-1, 9. Olathe North (9) 1-0, 10. Bishop Carroll (10) 0-1.

CLASS 6A — 1. Derby (1) 1-0, 2. Gardner-Edgerton (3) 1-0, 3. Topeka High (4) 1-0, 4. Lawrence Free State (5) 1-0, 5. Blue Valley North (2) 0-1.

Others — Dodge City 1-0, Junction City 1-0, Lawrence 1-0, Manhattan 1-0, Olathe North 1-0, SM East 0-1, SM Northwest 1-0, SM South 1-0, Wichita West 1-0.

CLASS 5A — 1. St. Thomas Aquinas (1) 1-0, 2. Wichita Northwest (2) 1-0, 3. Bishop Carroll (3) 0-1, 4. DeSoto (5) 1-0, 5. Maize (NR) 1-0.

Others — Eisenhower 1-0, Emporia 1-0, Great Bend 1-0, KC Schlagle 0-0, Liberal 1-0, Maize South 1-0, Mill Valley 0-1.

CLASS 4A — 1. Bishop Miege (1) 1-0, 2. Goddard (2) 1-0, 3. McPherson (3) 1-0, 4. Paola (NR) 1-0, 5. Pittsburg (NR) 1-0.

Others — Andover Central 1-0, Buhler 1-0, Fort Scott 1-0, KC Piper 1-0, Louisburg 0-1, Spring Hill 1-0, Tonganoxie 1-0.

CLASS 3A — 1. Sabetha (1) 1-0, 2. Andale (2) 1-0, 3. Marysville (3) 1-0, 4. Scott City (4) 1-0, 5. Hayden (5) 1-0.

Others — Beloit 1-0, Frontenac 1-0, Galena 1-0, HALSTEAD 1-0, HESSTON 1-0, Jefferson West 1-0, Parsons 1-0, Prairie View 1-0, Wamego 1-0, Wichita Collegiate 1-0.

CLASS 2A — 1. Phillipsburg (1) 1-0, 2. Conway Springs (2) 1-0, 3. Hoisington (3) 1-0, 4. Humboldt (4) 1-0, 5. Riley County (5) 1-0.

Others — Cimarron 1-0, Garden Plain 1-0, Hutchinson Trinity 1-0, Lakin 1-0, Maur Hill 1-0, Rossville 1-0, Silver Lake 1-0, Southeast-Saline 1-0.

CLASS 1A — 1. Smith Center (1) 1-0, 2. Plainville (2) 1-0, 3. Olpe (3) 1-0, 4. Jackson Heights (5) 1-0, 5. SEDGWICK (NR) 1-0.

Others — Centralia 0-1, Colgan 0-1, Ell-Saline 1-0, LaCrosse 1-0, Lyndon 1-0, Valley Heights 1-0.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I — 1. Canton-Galva (2) 1-0, 2. Hodgeman County (3) 1-0, 3. St. Francis (4) 1-0, 4. South Central (5) 1-0, 5. Madison (NR) 1-0.

Others — Burlingame 1-0, Central Plains 0-1, Clifton-Clyde 1-0, Hoxie 1-0, Leoti 1-0, Maranatha 1-0, Ness City 1-0, Oswego 1-0, Solomon 1-0, Spearville 1-0, Udall 1-0, Victoria 1-0.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II — 1. Hanover (1) 1-0, 2. Osborne (2) 1-0, 3. Axtell (3) 1-0, 4. St. Paul (5) 1-0, 5. Frankfort (NR) 1-0.

Others — Hutch Central Christian 1-0, Otis-Bison 0-1, Rock Hills 1-0, South Barber 0-1, Sylvan-Lucas 1-0, Thunder Ridge 1-0.

Bethel athletes

claim awards

WICHITA — A pair of Bethel College athletes were named KCAC players of the week for the week ending Sunday.

Tanner Galliart was named the football special teams player of the week.

Galliart is a senior from Larned. In Bethel’s 34-14 win over Bethany, Galliart had to punt returns for 55 yards. His 27.5 yards per return is first in the nation in the NAIA.

His second return put Bethel at the Bethany 25 yard line, setting up a short drive for a touchdown.

Soccer player Albert Bratthammar was named men’s soccer defensive player of the week.

Bratthammar is a senior goalkeeper from Gothenburg, Sweden. In a 2-1 overtime loss to Benedictine, which received votes in the NAIA poll, Bratthammar had four saves. His seven saves a game is ranked 15th nationally in the NAIA.

Bethel men

stop Mt. Marty

The Bethel College men’s soccer team claimed its first win of the season, stopping Mount Marty University 4-0 Tuesday at Thresher Stadium.

Bethel led 2-0 at the half.

Muhamed Jammeh scored two goals for Bethel. Jose Rojas and Chris Torres each added a goal. Josh McBeth, Fabian Schmid and Niklas Honer each had an assist.

Bethel outshot Mount Marty 17-8, 9-2 on goal. Albert Bratthammar had two saves for Bethel. Gabriel Ivlev had five saves for Mount Marty, 2-2.

Bethel is 1-3 and plays at 5:30 p.m. Friday ay Mid-America Christian in Oklahoma City.

Mt. Marty;0;0;—0

Bethel;2;2;—4

1. B Jose Rojas (Josh McBeth) 16:54

2. B Muhamed Jammeh (Fabian Schmid) 17:45

3. B Chris Torres (unassisted) 47:53

4. B Jammeh (Niklas Honer) 52:36

Total shots — MM 5-3—8, BC 5-12—17. Shots on goal — MM 1-1—2, BC 3-6—9. Saves — MM: Gabriel Ivlev (L) 1-4—5. BC: Albert Bratthammar (W) 1-1—2. Corner kicks — MM 1, BC 3. Fouls — MM 14, BC 12. Offside — MM 2, BC 5. Cautions — MM: Kayke Lisboa 30:48, Alessandro Galbiati 38:15. BC: Rojas 41:30, Honer 84:48, Jammeh 88:08.

Newton Panthers

fall to Oxford

WICHITA — The Newton Panthers 12U baseball team fell to the Oxford Wildcats 12-4 Sunday in Southwest Boys Club league play.

The Panthers are 7-12.