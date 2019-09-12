An arraignment has been continued for a man who is charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a 2017 crash in southern Leavenworth County, according to court records.

An arraignment has been continued for a man who is charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a 2017 crash in southern Leavenworth County, according to court records.

Kenny B. Ford, Greeley, Colorado, appeared Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for an arraignment. But the arraignment was continued until Nov. 15 at the request of the defense, according to court records.

Ford is charged with five misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide for a July 11, 2017, crash on the Kansas Turnpike in southern Leavenworth County.

Ford was driving a tractor-trailer at the time of the multi-vehicle crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Ford will be asked to enter a plea during the arraignment.