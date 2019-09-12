A boy was taken to the hospital after his bicycle collided with a car Wednesday near Leavenworth High School, a police spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. at 10th Avenue and Marion Street.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said a 16-year-old girl was driving south on 10th Avenue in a GMC Acadia. She made a right turn to travel west on Marion Street.

A 12-year-old boy who was attempting to cross Marion Street on a bicycle crashed into the side of the GMC vehicle, according to Nicodemus.

The boy was taken to a Kansas City area hospital for a checkup after the accident.