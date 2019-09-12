The Leavenworth City Commission has scheduled two public hearings related to a redevelopment project in the area of Sixth Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

The Leavenworth City Commission has scheduled two public hearings related to a redevelopment project in the area of Sixth Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

One public hearing will be for the consideration of the adoption of the project plan for the proposed project, which would be located within what is known as a redevelopment, or tax increment financing, district.

The other public hearing will be for consideration of the proposed implementation of a community improvement district sales tax for the same project.

Both hearings have been scheduled for Oct. 22. The public hearings will take place during a regular meeting of the City Commission. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Leavenworth City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St.

Commissioners approved resolutions to schedule the public hearings when they met Tuesday.

No details were provided about the proposed project during Tuesday’s meeting.

“All we are doing tonight is setting a date for the public hearing,” City Manager Paul Kramer said.

He said information about the project will be presented during the Oct. 22 meeting.

While no details about the project were provided Tuesday, representatives of the developers met with commissioners during a May 21 meeting and discussed plans for the project site.

The project would redevelop about 3.5 acres that currently house the Commander’s Inn, 1118 N. Sixth St. and Armed Forces Bank, 615 Metropolitan Ave.

Retail or office space, restaurants and a higher end convenience store were discussed during the May meeting as possible business developments for the area.

It is estimated the redevelopment project will cost more than $7 million.

The site of the project is located in what already has been designated as the North Gateway Redevelopment District. This means tax increment financing can be utilized for the project.

When a project utilizes tax increment financing, increases in property tax revenues can be used to reimburse a developer. Money generated through the TIF program can be used for things such as land acquisition, site preparation and infrastructure, according to the Kansas Department of Commerce website.

And a community improvement district can utilize revenue from an additional sales tax to pay for development-related costs.

According to information provided to commissioners, the developers are seeking an additional sales tax of 1.25% for the CID for a period of 22 years.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR