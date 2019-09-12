A Leavenworth man has been convicted of charges stemming from an incident during which he reportedly bit two police officers, according to a prosecution official.

Lajuan Sammie Louis Lowery, 32, was convicted Tuesday of battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement and theft. The verdict came at the conclusion of a trial in Leavenworth County District Court, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Lowery was charged in April following an incident in Leavenworth.

Lowery reportedly took cigarettes, a bottle of Coke, a bottle of Body Armour and candy bars without paying from a Family Dollar store located at 104 N. Broadway. After leaving the store, he walked west toward 10th Street, according to Thompson.

The clerk of the store called police and provided a description of the suspect. Two detectives with the Leavenworth Police Department were in the area at the time in an unmarked vehicle. They reportedly spotted Lowery who matched the description of the suspect.

A uniformed officer also arrived in marked patrol car. The officer identified herself as a police officer and told Lowery to stop.

Lowery reportedly ran from the officer, according to Thompson.

A detective got out of the unmarked vehicle and also ordered Lowery to stop.

The law enforcement officers apprehended Lowery in a field at 10th and Miami streets.

Lowery reportedly resisted arrest and struggled with the officers. He reportedly bit one of the detectives as well as the uniformed officer, according to Thompson.

Lowery acted as his own attorney during the trial. Defense attorney Benjamin Casad served as standby counsel for the defendant.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant County Attorney Megan Williams.