The League of Women Voters of Leavenworth County will be sponsoring two meet and greet events this month for local city and school board candidates.

The first event is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at Lansing High School, 1412 147th St. It will feature candidates for Lansing City Council and Lansing Board of Education.

An event for Leavenworth City Commission and Leavenworth Board of Education candidates will be from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Leavenworth Public Library, 417 Spruce St.

All candidates will give a brief introduction and then be available to visit with voters. There will be no prepared questions.

Both meetings are open to the public.