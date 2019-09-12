Munson Army Health Center’s Monthly Training Day is today. There will be limited services starting at noon through the rest of the day. The pharmacy, laboratory, radiology and Readiness Center will be closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Due to a nationwide shortage of Epi Pen Jr., Munson Army Health Center is allocating one Epi Pen Jr. box (two pens) per patient. Child and Youth Services and the school district have been notified of this shortage.

Munson Army Health Center needs volunteers. Help is needed in primary care from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the pharmacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants must complete an online Red Cross volunteer orientation before starting the process. For more information, e-mail Jason Ramlow at Jason.Ramlow@redcross.org or call (816) 536-0108.

Munson Army Health Center’s Pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Army regulation 190-11, Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Policy prohibits the carrying of privately owned weapons, explosives and ammunition. Weapons, concealed or otherwise, are strictly prohibited at Munson Army Health Center and MAHC is prohibited by law from providing treatment to patients who violate this policy.

The Shingles vaccine, Shingrix, is available at Munson Army Health Center’s immunization clinic. This is a two-dose series, and patients must be 50 years of age or older to receive the shot. For more information, call 684-6750/6539.

Munson Army Health Center hosts Tobacco and Vaping Cessation classes from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday. Check in at the Rehabilitation Center on the first floor near the pharmacy. For more information, call 684-6528/6535.

The Medical Records/ Release of Information office’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For after-hours emergency requests, call 684-6278/6810.

Munson Army Health Center will only be accepting money orders for services at the Uniform Business Office in room 173 of Gentry Clinic. Money orders can be purchased at Western Union in the Post Exchange or the post office. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 684-6048.

The Fit for Performance weight loss classes taught by a registered dietitian are 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays on the first floor of Munson Army Health Center. Soldiers, beneficiaries and Department of the Army civilians are eligible to attend. Call 684-6250 to sign up.

Sign up for Tricare online at www.tricareonline.com to make or cancel appointments, check labs and refill prescriptions.

Munson Army Health Center’s Rehabilitation Center has easy direct access. No referral is needed for physical therapy. Call 684-6338 for an appointment.