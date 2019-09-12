The water consumed on Fort Leavenworth is safe and meets current Environmental Protection Agency standards. The water does not come from the wells mentioned in the Military Times article at https://www.militarytimes .com/.../these-90-army-posts-have-c.../. The fort’s water comes from the same source that supplies the City of Leavenworth. The city’s water quality report is available at http://www.lvnwater.com/19wqr.pdf. Fort Leavenworth is committed to providing quality water for its service members, their families and civilians.

The Fort Leavenworth Directorate of Public Works is patching asphalt in the Post Exchange parking lot through Sept. 19. Work will also be completed in the Express/Class Six and Burger King parking lots.

The Civilian Personnel Advisory Center will close at 11 a.m. Sept. 13 for its organization day.

The next Fort Leavenworth Facebook Town hall is at 5 p.m. Sept. 19. To watch the live feed, visit https://www.facebook.com/ftlvn/.

The Commissary will be closed Sept. 24 and 25 for inventory. The commissary will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 26.

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month at the Combined Arms Research Library. Sign-up for a CARL account and enter to win a free book.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift SHOP, 1025 Sheridan Drive, store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Consignments are taken until 12:30 p.m.

All dogs must be approved for boarding before being kenneled in the Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Kennels. Approved dogs will be issued an affable dog certificate by the staff for the dog’s records. For more information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr .com/application/files/3315/6581/7422/Procedures_to_Kennel_Your_Dog_in_the_Fort_Leavenworth_RG_Club_Kennels.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1b5HypSlrElrMmFmVT6lKqBsf4n3ye9wE8l6NhDkS2l3XWK0M1Num-ZH8.

The Fort Leavenworth smartphone app is available now for Android and iPhone. Search the Google Play and Apple stores for “Fort Leavenworth,” and download the app for quick links to contacts, services, news, info and things to do.

Trails West Golf Course is now handling the Recreational Vehicle Storage Lot. For more information, visit 306 Cody Road or call (913) 651-7176.

Munson Army Health Center needs volunteers. Help is needed in primary care from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the pharmacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants must complete an online Red Cross volunteer orientation before starting the process. For more information, e-mail Jason Ramlow at Jason.Ramlow@redcross.org or call (816) 536-0108.

The Combined Arms Research Library needs volunteers. Visit www.myarmyonesource.com and search for the position “general library volunteer.” For more information, contact Nora Walker at (913) 758-3001.