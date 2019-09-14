A new community festival for the city of Leavenworth is about a week away.

The inaugural Camp Leavenworth is scheduled for Sept. 20-21 in the area of Esplanade and Choctaw streets.

The festival, which is being sponsored by the city government, will operate from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 20 and from 11a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 21.

There is no admission fee for the festival. But some activities will require fees.

The festival will feature a number of musical performances as well as activities such as a rock wall, an obstacle course, a zip line and axe throwing.

There also will be children’s activities such as crafts and face painting.

And there will be food vendors and other merchants.

“They’ll even have hammocks for people to relax in and all kinds of stuff,” Assistant City Manager Taylour Tedder.

There also will be fireworks each night of the festival. The Sept. 20 fireworks show is scheduled to begin around 9:45 p.m. The Sept. 21 fireworks display will start around 8:20 p.m.

Tedder said the Sept. 21 fireworks show was scheduled earlier in the evening to make it more convenient for families with young children.

Sections of Esplanade, Cherokee and Choctaw streets will be closed during Camp Leavenworth. Landing Park also will be utilized for the festival.

The area of the festival will be cordoned off. Entrances to the festival will be located in the areas of Esplanade and Cherokee Street and Esplanade and Short Street.

One parking lot adjacent to the festival area will be closed to the public to allow for vendor parking. But other public parking lots and street parking will be available in the downtown area for people attending Camp Leavenworth.

Tedder noted that parking also will be available at the Justice Center, which is located at 601 S. Third St.

Two stages will be set up for the festival. A lineup of the musical performers can be found at campleavenworth.com

The website includes information about the other activities that are scheduled.

An activity that will be featured both evenings of Camp Leavenworth will be a silent disco. For this free activity, participants will be provided with wireless headphones, which will allow them to listen to music being played by one of two disc jockeys.

The silent disco will take place from 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and from 5:30-10 p.m. Sept. 21.

Stargazing is another activity that will be available Sept. 20.

Members of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City will set up telescopes near the Missouri River. This activity will be available from 8-10 p.m. Sept. 20.

Tedder said private security officers have been hired for Camp Leavenworth, and members of the Leavenworth Police Department also will be on hand for the festival.

O’Neill Events and Marketing, Kansas City, Missouri, was hired by the city to manage the event.

Tedder said the cost to the city for hosting the festival could be more than $100,000. But he said this will depend on the amount of money generated through drink and merchandise sales during the festival.

The city is paying for Camp Leavenworth using money generated through a transient guest tax, which is charged to people who stay in hotels in Leavenworth.

There are restrictions on how the money collected through the transient guest tax can be spent. But the money can be used for tourism-related activities such as festivals.

