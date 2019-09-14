A Leavenworth man accused of battering his infant son has been found competent to stand trial, according to court records.

A Leavenworth man accused of battering his infant son has been found competent to stand trial, according to court records.

The ruling came Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Robert F. Green, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between Aug. 20, 2018, and Sept. 5, 2018, in Leavenworth while Green’s son was left in the defendant’s care.

Green appeared in court Friday after returning from an evaluation at the Larned State Security Hospital.

A trial date also was set during Friday’s hearing. The trial is scheduled for Nov. 25. A hearing for pretrial motions is scheduled for Oct. 25, according to court records.