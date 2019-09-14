Forecasters are predicting that the Missouri River will be on the rise next week in the Leavenworth area. But no flooding is in the forecast at this point.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the river was at a depth of 14.45 feet in the Leavenworth area, according to the National Weather Service.

A forecast predicts the river will rise to 19.8 feet by Sept. 24. This would place the river close to its stage for the Leavenworth area.

The Missouri River river reaches its flood stage for this area at 20 feet.

The river has flooded several times this year in Leavenworth.

On March 23, the river reached 31.3 feet, making it the second worst flood on record for Leavenworth. On June 1, the river reached 28.66 feet, which was the fourth worst flood on record for the area.

