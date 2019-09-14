A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked another man with a machete Thursday night in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked another man with a machete Thursday night in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 10:31 p.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Miami Street.

Police officers were told the victim, a 54-year-old man, had been struck several times with a machete.

“He had significant injuries to his hands,” said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

But the victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. The man was treated at the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas. He has been released from the hospital, according to Nicodemus.

The incident reportedly occurred during an argument inside the residence.

The suspect, a 45-year-old Lansing man, was arrested for an allegation of aggravated battery.