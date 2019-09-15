“There’ll be practical information to help producers make decisions in today's dynamic beef industry.”

That’s the promise of Dale Blasi for those attending the KSU Beef Stocker Field Day.

“We are excited to host the 20th annual edition of the field day Thursday, Sept. 19,” said the beef cattle extension specialist.

The program is set for the Kansas State University Beef Stocker Unit at 4330 Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan.

Activities start with registration and coffee at 9:30 a.m., and the program begins at 10:15.

Topics are to include health management of high-risk calves, humane euthanasia practices, beef parasite control and beef cattle market outlook.

“A changing industry structure is forging a closer relationship between grower yards and feeders,” Blasi pointed out. “Thus, this will be an important part of the program discussions.”

Production considerations for quality stocker production are to be reviewed, along with providing improved information for better marketing decisions.

There’ll also be a tour of the new student housing at the unit.

A Niman Ranch Natural Prime Ribeye lunch has been planned at noon. An evening social, the "Cutting Bull's Lament 2019," at 5:30 p.m., is to feature prairie oysters and Call Hall ice cream.

Those attending will have an opportunity to sign up for several valuable door prizes.

Additional information is available at KSUbeef.org.