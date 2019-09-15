"It" is tops again; "Hustlers" full of flash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It wasn't quite enough to take down Pennywise the clown, but Jennifer Lopez and the scheming strippers of "Hustlers" topped even its high expectations at the weekend box office.

"It: Chapter Two" brought in $40.7 million to keep the top spot in its second week and has earned a total of $153.8 million. The original had earned more than $200 million at the same point two years ago.

"Hustlers," riding stellar reviews, festival buzz and Oscar talk for Lopez, earned $33.2 million, a record for a film from STX Entertainment, which was launched less than five years ago.

Gerard Butler's "Angel Has Fallen" finished third in its fourth week of release.

Newcomer "The Goldfinch" landed with a thud, bringing in just $2.6 million and finishing in the eighth spot.

Women's Hall of Fame inducts Sotomayor, Fonda, Allred

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress Jane Fonda and attorney Gloria Allred were among the inductees at the National Women's Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The Class of 2019 inducted into the hall in upstate New York also included activist Angela Davis , attorney Sarah Deer, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg , retired Air Force fighter pilot Nicole Malachowski, the late artist and suffragist Rose O'Neill and the late U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter of New York.

Composer Laurie Spiegel was honored for her electronic music compositions, and molecular biologist Flossie Wong-Staal for work that helped prove HIV is the cause of AIDS.

Davis, a onetime leader of the Black Panther Party and the Communist Party USA who was prosecuted for her alleged involvement in a 1970 courthouse shootout and ultimately acquitted, said her activism was not hers alone.