The American Legion Auxiliary invites the public to Hutchinson Post 68 to hear Nicole Clapp, the new president of the national organization.

Clapp will be at the Post, 730 W. 4th Ave. in Hutchinson, for a dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

Nicole Clapp of Gladbrook, Iowa, was elected national president of the ALA during the organization’s 99th National Convention held Aug. 23-29 in Indianapolis. Clapp will serve the patriotic service organization as national president for a one-year term.

According to the ALA, Clapp joined the ALA as a Junior member at age 4. She has held numerous leadership positions in the organization at the unit, district, department, and national levels. At the national level, she served as 1987-1988 ALA honorary national Junior president and chaired many committees and served special appointments, including national Finance Committee chair, national Children & Youth Committee chair, national Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation Committee chair, Future Focus Committee member, and ALA Centennial Strategic Plan Committee member. She also served as the national vice president in the 2018-2019 administrative year.