A Manhattan construction company had a piece of asphalt mill equipment stolen in Salina.

Police say between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, a truck lost the equipment after exiting I-135 on W. Schilling Road.

An employee of Shilling Construction out of Manhattan exited the interstate and felt a bump. When he went to Tractor Supply, he discovered a machine belt off a Roadtec RX900 asphalt miller was missing. The employee went back to recover it and it was gone.

The belt, which is 44 inches by 188 inches, is valued at $5,000.

Police say surveillance from a nearby business showed a man in a long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans picked up the belt and put it in a dark blue or black pickup truck with a white sticker in the upper right-hand corner of the back window.