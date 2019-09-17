A teacher from the Basehor-Linwood school district has been named a finalist for the 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year award, according to a news release from the Kansas State Department of Education.

Julie Loevenstein, a fourth-grade teacher at Glenwood Ridge Elementary School, was named one of two finalists from Region 2 in the Kansas Teacher of the Year competition. The announcement came Sunday during a ceremony in Topeka.

Region 2 comprises Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District.

As a finalist, Loevenstein received a $2,000 cash award. And she is now eligible to be named Kansas Teacher of the Year, which will be announced during a Nov. 23 ceremony in Wichita, according to the news release.

The other finalist from Region 2 is Lara K. McDonald, a seventh-grade language arts teacher at Washburn Rural Middle School, which is part of the Auburn-Washburn school district.

Loevenstein and McDonald were selected as the finalists from among the six Teacher of the Year semifinalists from Region 2. Other semifinalists were Karen M. DiLeonardo, a Project Lead the Way teacher at North Fairview Elementary School (Seaman USD 345); Peter Gipson, a music teacher at Sunflower Elementary School (Lawrence USD 497); Mitchell L. Tegtmeier, an eighth-grade health and physical education teacher at Eudora Middle School (Eudora USD 491); and Michael Sibley, a social studies teacher at Anderson County Junior-Senior High School (Garnett USD 365).

Each of the semifinalists received a red marble apple with a wooden base.

This year, 131 educators across the state were nominated for the Kansas Teacher of the Year distinction.

Nominations are made in each of four regions in the state. The Kansas State Department of Education, sponsor of the Kansas Teacher of the Year program, appoints regional selection panels comprised of teachers, education administrators and higher education representatives to select semifinalists and finalists from each region.

Each panel selects six semifinalists – three elementary teachers and three secondary teachers. From those semifinalists, the panel in each region then selects one elementary finalist and one secondary finalist. The Kansas Teacher of the Year is selected from among the state’s eight regional finalists, according to the news release.

The individual selected as the Kansas Teacher of the Year is eligible for national distinction as National Teacher of the Year.