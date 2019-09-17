The city of Lansing will be sponsoring a Citywide Garage Sale later this week as well as the latest installment of the Lansing City Limits Music Series.

The Citywide Garage Sale is planned for Friday and Saturday. It comprises a number of individual garage sales at residences throughout the city.

City officials are preparing a map of where the garage sales will be located based on registration information provided by residents.

Tim Dossey, event and marketing coordinator for Lansing, said more than 100 people typically register their garage sales for the two-day event.

The map will be available Thursday morning on the city’s website, www.lansing.ks.us, and the Lansing Happenings Facebook page.

People also can stop by Lansing City Hall, 800 First Terrace, or the Lansing Community Library, 730 First Terrace.

“We’ll have printed maps at City Hall and in the library,” Dossey said.

The latest installment of the Lansing City Limits Music Series will take place Saturday at Lansing Lumber Farm & Feed, 211 N. Main St.. The event will be held in conjunction with a Builders’ Flea Market at the same location.

The Builders’ Flea Market will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event will have spots available for vendors of art, crafts, tools, furniture and construction materials, according to Dossey.

Free musical performances for the Lansing City Limits Music Series will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shayla Liggins-Combs will perform at 10 a.m. The band Red Guitar featuring Nick Nave will perform at noon.

Dossey said food vendors also will be on hand during the event.

Dossey acknowledged the Lansing events will take place the same days as the Camp Leavenworth festival in downtown Leavenworth. But he believes the events will provide people in the area with a lot of options for the weekend.

“There’s stuff going on all over the place,” he said.

