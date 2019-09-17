Staff reports

Tuesday

Sep 17, 2019 at 9:23 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.80; Corn $3.50; Milo $3.20; Soybeans $7.94

PCP prices: Wheat $3.68; Corn $3.69; Milo/cwt. $5.38; Soybeans $8.05

Scoular: Wheat $3.85; Corn $3.60; Milo $3.25; Soybeans $8.04