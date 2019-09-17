The forecast for the Missouri River has been updated. And forecasters now believe the river will reach flood stage later this week in the Leavenworth area.

As of Monday afternoon, a flood warning had not been issued for the Leavenworth area. But the National Weather Service issued a hydrological outlook indicating lowland flooding may occur along the east and west banks of the river.

At 2 p.m. Monday, the Missouri River was at a depth of 14.54 feet in the Leavenworth area. Forecasters predict the river will start to rise this week and crest at 20.2 feet by Sept. 23, according to the National Weather Service.

The river reaches its minor flood stage for the Leavenworth area at 20 feet.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said the rising Missouri River may affect a trail along Three-Mile Creek, which empties into the river. But McDonald does not anticipate any significant impact in the city.

“It will not impact the Camp Leavenworth festival,” he said.

The festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday near the river in downtown Leavenworth.

McDonald said the rise of the river also should not impact the Riverfront Community Center or the city’s Wastewater Plant.

The forecast for the rise of the river comes after heavy rainfall in northern states.

Areas of eastern Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and northern Nebraska have received in excess of 400% of the normal precipitation rate for the first two weeks of September, according to a news release from the Northwestern Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“As many of you realize, we have had a very active hydrologic start to September,” Kevin Low from the National Weather Service’s Missouri Basin River Forecast Center said in the news release. “There has been rain somewhere in the Missouri River basin each day in September.”

Gavins Point Dam, located on the Missouri River near Yankton, South Dakota, is currently releasing water at a rate of 60,000 cubic feet per second. Corps of Engineers officials plan to increase the release rate to 80,000 cubic feet per second by Saturday.

The Missouri River already has flooded several times this year in Leavenworth.

On March 23, the river reached 31.3 feet, making it the second worst flood on record for Leavenworth. On June 1, the river reached 28.66 feet, which was the fourth worst flood on record for the area.

