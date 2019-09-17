1. Hutchinson Clinic Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17, , Hutchinson Clinic, 2101 N Waldron St, Hutchinson. The Bloodmobile will be at this drive. Walk-ins welcome or schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.

2. Pizzas for Paws: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 17, Gambino's Pizza, 310 S Main St, South Hutchinson. Enjoy pizza while supporting Cause For Paws, Inc. A portion of your purchase will help continue their mission of ensuring the well-being of all cats and dogs in our community by reducing pet overpopulation, building a strong base of animal advocates and supporting the Hutchinson Animal Shelter.

3. September Curiosity Club: 4 p.m. Sept. 17, McPherson Public Library, 214 W Marlin St, McPherson. The Curiosity Club is designed for school-age children in grades K-5. Each week will be dedicated to a fun, educational experience for kids. This week's theme is pirates.