At least one person was taken to the hospital following a crash that resulted in a fire, a police spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Fourth and Seneca streets.

A 46-year-old man was driving a 1995 Saturn car south on Fourth Street when he apparently suffered problems as a result of a medical condition, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The vehicle struck a utility pole and the engine compartment caught fire.

Members of the Leavenworth Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Nicodemus said a passenger, a 48-year-old woman, complained of injuries after the accident. She was transported by Leavenworth County EMS to the hospital.