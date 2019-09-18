A Basehor man was taken to the hospital after a car went off a road and crashed into a fence in southeast Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 6:52 a.m. Monday at 158th Street and Kansas Avenue.

The man was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla on 158th Street. The car apparently went off the road on the east side of 158th Street, striking a fence. The car continued to travel through several yards before coming to a rest, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver was transported to Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, to be treated for various injuries.

There was fog in the area at the time of the crash.

The investigation of the accident is ongoing, according to Sherley.