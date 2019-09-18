Planned inspections will result in lane reductions and a temporary closure of the Centennial Bridge beginning next week, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The Centennial Bridge spans across the Missouri River from north Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

Workers for KDOT will perform the bridge inspections between Monday and Oct. 1.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Motorists should find alternate routes during this time.

Traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25-27. Flaggers will control traffic across the bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, according to the news release from KDOT.