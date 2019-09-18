Their 29 years of married life stand as one testament to the match of Mona and Tim Smith of Hutchinson.

Now there’s medical evidence they are compatible. He was deemed a good match to donate a kidney to her.

They have the same blood type, O positive. His tissue did not fight her tissue, Mona Smith said.

On Friday morning at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri, a transplant team will remove Tim Smith’s left kidney and transplant it into Mona Smith, who has two failed kidneys and has been on dialysis for about a year and nine months.

His surgery will take about three hours. Her surgery will last about six hours. He will remain in the hospital for about three or four days. She will be there for about seven days. They are renting an Airbnb house near the hospital for the recuperation. Her sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Cord Turner, will be caregivers. Other family and friends will be in Kansas City, too.

The Smiths were living in California when they met. His mom knew her mom's friends. The two started talking on the phone. It wasn’t a love-at-first-sight story, she said. “We grew into each other a little bit,” she said.

When he was ready to propose, she wanted him to talk to her father. “My dad gave him an hour lecture,” she said, making her wonder, “What’s taking so long?”

They were married July 10, 1990, in Sun Valley, California, she said.

At 5 o’clock in the evening, he said.

They moved to Kansas - her native state - and for a time, they both worked at Walmart Supercenter, 1905 E. 17th Ave. Because of her health, she stopped working, but Tim Smith works full time in the fresh foods section, mostly in the meats.

He’s 57 and has never undergone surgery. She’s 52 and has had her share of operations, including the replacement of an aorta valve with a mechanical valve.

They have no children, but they have a large number of nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces. She admits their dogs, Mickey the rat terrier and Penny the chihuahua, are “spoiled a little bit.”

Interviewed Tuesday morning at the DaVita Dialysis Center of Hutchinson, 1901 N. Waldron St., while receiving one of her three-times-a-week treatments, Mona Smith teased the staff as they adjusted and monitored equipment.

“This is my goal to get rid of these guys,” Mona Smith teased.

But when staff stepped away, she said, “I wouldn’t know what to do without these girls. They’re like angels to me.”

Mona and Tim Smith consider themselves blessed

He was the first to be tested. Because he was a match, no one else was tested.

“We got lucky,” she said. That’s not very common that a married couple would be a good match, she noted. “We were just blessed,” she said.

“This has been difficult for him,” said Associate Pastor Glenn Koster, First Church of God, 704 N. Jefferson St., of Tim Smith. He worried that he wouldn’t be able to donate a kidney and his high blood pressure during one medical check raised concerns, according to Koster.

“‘I would rather die than to see Mona without my kidney,’” Koster said Tim Smith has said more than once.

“Without God and my family and my church family and this place here, I would never be where I am today,” Mona Smith said while tubes carried her blood to be cleaned and filtered and then sent it back into her body.

A “dear friend," she said, who also had received dialysis has died. Others treated at the center either are in poor health or have not found a match so they can’t get a kidney, she said.

There have been fundraisers to help pay for their stay in Kansas City, she said, and Koster and his wife, Charlcie Koster, have been supportive and will be there with them in Kansas City this week.

Mona Smith calls her husband her “backbone” and “the best husband in the world.”

“I would do the exact same thing for him,” she said.

What does this mean to Tim?

“You tell her,” he says to his wife.

No, he had to answer, she said.

It means she won’t have to do dialysis and it “gives her a better life,” he said, emotion creeping into his voice.

“It’s amazing how their faith has stood strong,” Koster said. “People unrelated to our church and unrelated to us have commented,” Koster said, on the couple’s strength.

“I keep telling them people are watching, and it’s amazing,” Koster said.